Conditions will dry out today and remain dry through the weekend, with 90 degree temperatures becoming common tomorrow and lasting into the first part of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible later in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 21 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.