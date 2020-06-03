The weather will remain unsettled today and tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by a clearer weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.