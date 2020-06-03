The weather will remain unsettled today and tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by a clearer weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

