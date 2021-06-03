Conditions will begin to dry out today, just in time for the first heat wave of the year.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

