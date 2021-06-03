Conditions will begin to dry out today, just in time for the first heat wave of the year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.