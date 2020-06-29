Temperatures will remain above average to close out June and will trend even hotter heading toward the Fourth of July weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.