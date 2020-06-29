Temperatures will remain above average to close out June and will trend even hotter heading toward the Fourth of July weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

