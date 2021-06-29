Today is expected to be the last scorcher of the week, with highs in the upper 80s, before temperatures cool and rain returns tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, with showers and possibly thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 89 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 72 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.