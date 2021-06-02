Stormy and humid weather is expected through late week, with drenching downpours possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 74 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.