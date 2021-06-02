Stormy and humid weather is expected through late week, with drenching downpours possible.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 74 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos