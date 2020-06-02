Summer-like warmth and humidity make a comeback today and continue through the rest of the week, with occasional showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. There is a possibility a thunderstorm later on. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the later afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.