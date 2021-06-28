High heat and showers will dominate the weather pattern this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers –and a possible thunderstorm –are likely in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 87 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.