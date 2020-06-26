Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to last through the weekend, with the rain finally breaking early next week

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 81 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: First quarter.

