Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to last through the weekend, with the rain finally breaking early next week
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 81 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.