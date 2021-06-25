The week is expected to come to a hot, dry end.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.