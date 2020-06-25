A warm, but pleasantly dry, day is expected today, before storms return tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely later in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.