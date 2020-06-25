A warm, but pleasantly dry, day is expected today, before storms return tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely later in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

