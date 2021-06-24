Mostly clear skies are expected today and through the weekend, with only a chance of afternoon showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.