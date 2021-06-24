Mostly clear skies are expected today and through the weekend, with only a chance of afternoon showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

