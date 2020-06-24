Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for today, although humid air and scattered thunderstorms remain possible.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

