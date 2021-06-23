Pleasant and rain-free conditions will prevail in Central PA through late week thanks to a large area of high pressure over the Central Appalachians.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos