Pleasant and rain-free conditions will prevail in Central PA through late week thanks to a large area of high pressure over the Central Appalachians.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.