Hot, humid weather is now expected to last through the end of the week, with frequent showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers later in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.