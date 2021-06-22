Temperatures will stay below normal through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m, 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.