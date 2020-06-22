Warm and relatively humid conditions will bring numerous afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms today and Wednesday, with a cold front than coming through bringing a cooler, drier end to the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.