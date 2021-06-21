Showers will exit the area today, and temperatures will cool significantly before growing warmer through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 60 degrees, and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.