Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to last through the weekend and into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: New moon.