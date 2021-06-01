Weather will turn humid and stormy today, and remain wet through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 74 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m, 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.