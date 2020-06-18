Unsettled weather is expected through Father’s Day weekend and into next week, with warm and humid conditions and possible scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.