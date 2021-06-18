After a refreshingly pleasant last few days, the weather pattern will turn increasingly warmer and more humid through Father’s Day weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms likely early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.