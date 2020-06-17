An uptick of humidity today will spell an increase in afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms from now into Father’s Day weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.