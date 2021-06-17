Mostly clear skies this morning are expected to gradually grow cloudier, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning later in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 54 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.