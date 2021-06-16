Refreshingly pleasant, dry weather with mainly clear skies will last through Friday, along with quite cool nights and low humidity.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.