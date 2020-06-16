Cool, dry, and comfortable weather conditions will soon come to an end, resulting in a hot and humid Father’s Day weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.