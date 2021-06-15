High pressure will bring clear weather midweek, although temperatures will trend warmer and showers will return as we head closer to the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Showers likely late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m, 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.