High pressure will bring clear weather midweek, although temperatures will trend warmer and showers will return as we head closer to the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday night: Showers likely late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m, 72 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

