A string of mainly dry days with comfortably warm temperatures, low humidity, and light wind is expected to last through at least Wednesday, before temperature and humidity climb toward the end of the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light east wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended ForecastFriday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 21 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.