The week is expected to be warm and relatively clear, aside from showers this afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Showers likely later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.