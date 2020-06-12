The weekend’s temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, with rain unlikely, followed by a gradual warming-up next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended ForecastTuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 48 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.