Cooler, less humid and rain-free conditions are expected for today, followed by a slightly cooler weekend, with a few scattered showers possible.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

Tags