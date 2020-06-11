Cooler, less humid and rain-free conditions are expected for today, followed by a slightly cooler weekend, with a few scattered showers possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.