Warm temperatures remain today, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.