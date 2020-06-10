Hot temperatures are expected to continue today, with gusty winds and a chance of rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.