Hot temperatures are expected to continue today, with gusty winds and a chance of rain.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

