Conditions will begin to dry out today, just in time for the first heat wave of the year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. East wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrese. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.