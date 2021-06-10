Conditions will begin to dry out today, just in time for the first heat wave of the year.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. East wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrese. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Trending Food Videos