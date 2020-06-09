Above-average temperatures and increasing humidity today will bring reduced air quality, as well as the possibility of a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then more showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly very early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.