Muggy conditions will continue to support isolated to scattered drenching downpours through late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: New moon.