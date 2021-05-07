Rain is in store for today and tomorrow, along with cool-to-moderate temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly in the afternoon. High near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain likely very early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

