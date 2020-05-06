Drier and moderately breezy and milder conditions take place today. Another bout of valley rain and higher elevation wet snow is likely for Friday into Friday night. Some accumulation of wet snow is possible across the higher terrain after dark Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 58. Light northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 miles per hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 52 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface visible.