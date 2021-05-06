Cool, rainy conditions are expected today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.