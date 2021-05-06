Cool, rainy conditions are expected today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:17 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

