Drier, cooler weather is expected today, before rain returns tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.