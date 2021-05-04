Rounds of rain showers are in store today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 62 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m, 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.