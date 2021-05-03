Rain will dominate the weather pattern early this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 55 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 67 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s visible disc illuminated.