Rain is likely to last throughout the day, before temperatures moderate as we continue through the holiday weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Northeast wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degree.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

