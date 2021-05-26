Pleasant and dry weather conditions are expected today before a widespread soaking rainfall brings much cooler temperatures Friday into Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 59 degrees. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then rain likely. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.