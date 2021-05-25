Today will turn very warm, prior to a cold front which will bring showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 85 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 57 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m, 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.