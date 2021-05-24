Rain showers are likely to continue today, with temperatures growing hot once again.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. South wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.