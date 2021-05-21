Summerlike conditions will continue through the weekend with near-record heat in some parts of Central PA.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.