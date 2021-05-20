Hot, dry weather is expected for today, with the heat wave continuing through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.