Temperatures will continue to rise today before peaking tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

