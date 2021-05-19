Temperatures will continue to rise today before peaking tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.