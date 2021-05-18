The current big warming trend continues, with summerlike conditions expected to last through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog very early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m, 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.